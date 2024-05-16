Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Tycoon Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, is scheduled to come to Indonesia to launch its satellite unit Starlink this Sunday, May 19, a senior minister has said.

Luhut Pandjaitan made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday that Musk would launch the service in Bali with President Joko Widodo.

