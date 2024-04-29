Left Menu

NCERT Textbook Error: BJP MLA Demands Correction of Manipur Sport Attributed to Mizoram

Days after the NCERT allegedly attributed a popular Manipuri game as that of Mizoram in one of its textbooks, a BJP legislator termed it as a gross error and demanded that the council corrects it immediately.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-04-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 15:02 IST
Days after the NCERT allegedly attributed a popular Manipuri game as that of Mizoram in one of its textbooks, a BJP legislator termed it as ''a gross error'' and demanded that the council corrects it immediately. Taking to X, Manipur BJP MLA RK Imo Singh said, ''Mukna-Kangjei is a traditional sport of Manipur, a variant of hockey and involves wrestling too, thus known as Wrestling-Hockey. NCERT has made a gross error by publishing the association of this traditional sport with Mizoram. It is purely a traditional sport of the State of Manipur. NCERT needs to rectify this mistake immediately.'' Additionally, the Education (Schools) Department Physical Education Teachers' Association emphasised the importance of accuracy in educational materials, especially regarding cultural heritage and indigenous games, and urged the authorities to issue a statement and correct the error swiftly.

''Learning Through Traditional Games, an 88-page textbook published under National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) attempts to identify and describe indigenous game of different states. On page 24, in the heading, the Manipur game of Mukna Kangjei is given under Mizoram'', the association said.

Meanwhile, officials told PTI that they had ''taken note of the issue and are looking into it.'' ''It seems a genuine typing error as the contents of the chapter attributes the sport to Manipur and its history'', an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

