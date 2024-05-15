Left Menu

House Republicans propose to boost tariffs on Chinese-made drones

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2024 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A group of House Republicans on Wednesday proposed legislation that would hike U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made drones by 30% and bar Chinese drone imports with some components by 2030.

The legislation led by Representative Elise Stefanik would also bar imports of drones that contain critical components made in China by 2030. The bill would also create a new grant program for first responders, critical infrastructure providers, and farmers and ranchers to get assistance in purchasing drones made in the United States or by U.S. allies.

