Jharkhand suspends classes up to grade 8 as heatwave intensifies

A separate order will be issued regarding summer vacation for teachers and non-teaching staff, who are required to attend school daily during scheduled hours, he said.Heatwave conditions were recorded in 11 districts - Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Pakur, Godda, Sahibganj, Seraikela-Kharswan and East and West Singhbhum - on Monday.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:41 IST
The Jharkhand government has suspended classes up to grade 8 from Tuesday in the wake of the sweltering heat across the state.

Classes 9 to 12 will function from 7am to 11.30 am, excluding prayer meetings, sports and other activities, an official said.

The decision, aimed at protecting students from the adverse effects of the heatwave, applies to all types of schools, including government, private, aided, and unaided, the official added.

An order by the secretary of the school education and literacy department, Uma Shankar Singh, said, ''Classes from kindergarten to grade 8 are suspended in all categories of schools, including government, private, aided, and unaided, until further notice''.

''This order will be effective from April 30. However, it does not apply to teachers and non-teaching staff of government, non-government aided, and unaided schools. A separate order will be issued regarding summer vacation for teachers and non-teaching staff, who are required to attend school daily during scheduled hours,'' he said.

Heatwave conditions were recorded in 11 districts - Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamtara, Deoghar, Dumka, Pakur, Godda, Sahibganj, Seraikela-Kharswan and East and West Singhbhum - on Monday. Seraikela logged the highest temperature in the state at 45.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Godda at 44.6, Jamshedpur at 44, and Daltonganj at 43.8 degrees Celsius. State capital Ranchi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

The weather department has issued a heatwave alert for 13 districts on April 30 and May 1.

Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said, ''no significant synoptic condition prevails over Jharkhand, and any major change in the maximum temperature is unlikely for at least the next four days''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

