Generator catches fire in Thane housing complex; no injuries

A generator caught fire in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane city in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident at the residential premises along the Mumbai-Nashik highway, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body.

The fire started in the generator around 4.25 am. After being alerted, local firemen reached the spot and put out the fire by 5.10 am, he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, he added.

