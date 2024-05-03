Left Menu

Adivasi Man from Odisha Receives Prestigious Award for Empowering 112 Villages with Forest Rights

Ranjit Majhi, a tribal man from Odisha, received the Shambhavi Puraskar for his work in Forest Rights Acts in over 100 villages. He empowered forest-dwelling communities to claim rights over forest land and resources, promoting conservation. Majhi's dedication to justice and forest preservation earned him the award from the Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 21:41 IST
Adivasi Man from Odisha Receives Prestigious Award for Empowering 112 Villages with Forest Rights
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal man from Odisha’s Sundergarh district was Friday conferred with the prestigious Shambhavi Puraskar in recognition for his work in the Forest Rights Acts (FRA) in more than 100 villages in the state.

The man, Ranjit Majhi, was felicitated with a citation and a cash award of Rs 2.5 lakh at a simple ceremony organized by Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF), a social development arm of Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) which aims to improve the quality of education.

“I am grateful to the BIPF for recognizing my work in the remote forest area where one can hardly find an internet connection,” a delighted Majhi told reporters.Majhi has empowered the forest-dwelling communities in 112 villages of Sundergarh district to claim their rights over forest land and resources, while also promoting the conservation and regeneration of the forest ecosystem.

''The people living in the forests do not know what is FRA, what are their rights, and how to get it. I helped them to avail the rights,'' he said.

In recognition of his passion for justice and an unwavering dedication to preserving and protecting Odisha’s forests, the BIPF conferred him with an award and a cash prize, said Shaifalika Panda, Trustee & Founder CEO, BIPF, and Chief of CSR (Special Initiatives), IMFA.

“It is our responsibility, to be of service to the underserved and to create a ripple effect of change toward social transformation. The Shambhavi Purasakar has given these grassroots leaders of Odisha a platform to further their vision and ambition toward collective growth,” Panda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024