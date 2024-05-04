Tragic News: Nursing Student Found Deceased in Hostel

Left Menu

The police somehow took the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem, they added.The family accused the hostel management of caste-based discrimination against her but later agreed that she committed suicide, police said.The cause behind Ritus death is revealed as hanging in the post-mortem report. We handed over the body to kin.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 04-05-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 18:48 IST
A 20-year-old nursing student allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room in the Sector 31 area here, police said on Saturday.

In the early hours of Friday, Ritu, a resident of Akbarpur Natol village in Haryana's Palwal, was found hanging in his hostel room, they said.

No suicide note was found in the nursing student's room, SHO (sector 40) Manoj Kumar said.

A police team took the body into custody and while they were taking it to a mortuary, Ritu's family members and some workers of the Bhim Sena staged a protest and alleged that the nursing student was killed as she belonged to Scheduled Caste. The police somehow took the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem, they added.

The family accused the hostel management of caste-based discrimination against her but later agreed that she committed suicide, police said.

''The cause behind Ritu's death is revealed as hanging in the post-mortem report. We handed over the body to kin. It was a case of suicide but further probe is underway," SHO Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

