Tragic Loss: Pre-University Student Found Deceased in Hostel in Karnataka

18-year-old Pre-University student, Divya, died by suicide in her college hostel room in Moodbidri, Karnataka. Struggling with health issues and feared failing NEET exam, Divya was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Saturday night.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-05-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 22:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A second year Pre-University student allegedly died by suicide at her hostel room in a private college in Moodbidri, police said on Sunday.

She was identified as C M Divya (18) from Mysuru, they said.

According to the complaint lodged with Moodbidri police station by the girl's parents, she was struggling with health issues and was afraid that she would not score in the NEET examinations. She was supposed to take the examination on Sunday.

On late Saturday night, the hostel authorities found the student hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, police said.

