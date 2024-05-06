Left Menu

Manipur Shuts Down Schools, Colleges Till May 7 Amidst Inclement Weather

The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives and properties and assist those who have been affected. Hundreds of houses were damaged as heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms lashed the state, particularly in Imphal valley on Sunday.A 45-year-old man was killed at Yangdong in Kakching district while his wife was injured after lightning struck them during rains on Sunday afternoon.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-05-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 09:05 IST
Manipur Shuts Down Schools, Colleges Till May 7 Amidst Inclement Weather
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has announced that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed till Tuesday due to prevailing bad weather conditions, an official said on Monday.

One person was killed and two were injured when heavy rains and hailstorms lashed the state on Sunday damaging several houses in different parts of the state, including Canchipur and Tera in Imphal West district and Thoubal district, the official said.

An order issued by the Education Directorate late on Sunday night said in view of the widespread destruction caused to many households and installations across the state due to hailstorm today (Sunday) and in anticipation of the same in the following days and keeping in mind the safety of the students of the state, all schools - government and private - will remain closed on May 6 and May 7.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in a post on Facebook said, ''The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the risks posed by the current weather conditions. I urge all to stay updated and remain safe indoors. The state government is taking all necessary measures to protect lives and properties and assist those who have been affected.'' Hundreds of houses were damaged as heavy rains accompanied by hailstorms lashed the state, particularly in Imphal valley on Sunday.

A 45-year-old man was killed at Yangdong in Kakching district while his wife was injured after lightning struck them during rains on Sunday afternoon. The victim was tending his vegetable farm when the lightning struck him.

A 53-year-old man was hospitalised after being struck by lightning at Nambol in Bishnupur district.

The state government has directed district deputy commissioners to submit reports of damages in their districts in the heavy rain and hailstorm.

The India Meteorological Department had issued an ''orange alert'' for heavy to very heavy rains in four North Eastern states including Manipur for the next 24 hours from May 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024