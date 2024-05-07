Left Menu

Belgium's Princess Elisabeth to attend Harvard University

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:52 IST
Belgium's Princess Elisabeth to attend Harvard University
Belgium's Princess Elisabeth will attend Harvard University later this year to study for a two year Master's degree in public policy, said the Belgian Royal Palace on Tuesday.

Elisabeth, who turns 23 in October and is the eldest child of Belgian's constitutional head of state King Philippe, is currently completing an undergraduate degree in history and politics at Oxford University.

Affection for the Belgian monarchy, along with soccer and beer, is often viewed as one of the few things that unify the linguistically divided country.

