Kangana Ranaut Asks for Local Support During Election Nomination

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday filed her nomination from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate and hoped she would keep getting the opportunity to file nominations from the constituency in the future as well. ''I hope this is not the first and last time for me and I get more opportunities to file nominations from Choti Kashi (Mandi) in the future as well,'' Ranaut told PTI.

The Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal accompanied the actor to the nomination centre.

The BJP cadres carried placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shouted slogans in support of Ranaut as she headed to the election office.

Mandi, an abode for over 300 temples with about eight temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, is popularly known as Choti Kashi.

''Today is a very fortunate day for me as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is filing his nomination from Kashi (Varanasi) for the third time and I am filing nomination from Choti Kashi,'' the BJP nominee said as she exuded confidence that Modi would be re-elected as the country's prime minister for the third time.

''I am thankful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for fielding the daughter of Mandi from here, enhancing the prestige of the state,'' she said.

Her mother Asha Ranaut told PTI, ''Our blessing is with our daughter and God is also listening to our prayers, Kangana is getting good response wherever she goes and would win with a huge mandate.'' The derogatory and sharp comments on Kangana by Congress leaders which reflect their mindset is not going well with the women at large and the women power would give a befitting reply to them on June 1, she said.

As a mother, I am pained and feel that other mothers are also feeling sad by such remarks which shows cheap mentality of Congress leaders, she added.

''Kangana is getting immense love from people of Himachal especially Mandi and some people have also composed songs for her. I appeal to the people to ensure victory for their daughter,'' the actor's mother said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)