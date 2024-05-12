Left Menu

Badrinath Dham Opens for Devotees with Limited Capacity

The doors of the Badrinath temple in the Garhwal Himalayas in Uttarakhand opened for devotees on Sunday after remaining closed during the winter season.With the opening of the shrine, the Chardham Yatra to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri has started.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-05-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 10:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the opening of the shrine, the Chardham Yatra to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri has started.

With the opening of the shrine, the Chardham Yatra to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri has started. The doors of the Badrinath temple were opened amid the chanting of vedic mantras, a pooja and beats of dhols and nagadas, authorities said.

Scores of devotees had gathered on the premises of the temple, which was decked up with flowers, to witness the ceremony despite rain. The process of opening the doors began at 4 am.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted the people on the occasion. The doors of the Kedarnath, Yamyunotri and the Gangotri temples opened for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday. Till 4 pm on Saturday, 7,37,885 people had registered online for a darshan at Badrinath, according to official data. Last year, 18,39,591 people had visited the shrine.

