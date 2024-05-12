Seinfeld speech at Duke commencement prompts walkout protesting his support for Israel
Dozens of students walked out of Duke University's commencement ceremony on Sunday as some chanted "free Palestine" to protest its guest speaker, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, for supporting Israel throughout the war in Gaza, according to videos of the event posted on social media. Other graduates shouted "Jerry!
- Country:
- United States
Dozens of students walked out of Duke University's commencement ceremony on Sunday as some chanted "free Palestine" to protest its guest speaker, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, for supporting Israel throughout the war in Gaza, according to videos of the event posted on social media.
Other graduates shouted "Jerry! Jerry!" as the actor received an honorary degree, and Seinfeld delivered his speech without major interruptions. He visited Israel and has vocally supported it since Oct. 7 when militant group Hamas killed 1,200 people and abducted 252 others, even as Israel's military operations since have killed more than 35,000 Palestinians.
The walkout was the latest manifestation of protests that have roiled U.S. campuses as students call for universities to divest from arms suppliers and other companies profiting from the war, and amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks, Hamas official says
Qatar Official Calls on Israel, Hamas to Step Up Efforts for Cease-fire Agreement
Qatar, a key mediator, implores Israel and Hamas to intensify efforts for a cease-fire agreement
Qatari Official Calls on Israel and Hamas to Step Up Ceasefire Efforts
Hamas delegation to visit Cairo on Monday for Gaza ceasefire talks, Hamas official says