Uproar Ensues in MCD House Following Swati Maliwal's Assault Allegation

Amid the ruckus in the MCD House here on Tuesday, several proposals including giving administrative sanction for the disbursal of Rs 1,100 to students in civic-body-run schools for purchasing uniforms, and construction of a medical college among others could not be passed. The ruckus erupted in the MCD House over the allegations of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's staff ''assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence on Monday. She went to the Civil lines police station but did not file a formal complaint, police said. BJP and Congress councillors stormed into the well of the House as soon as Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi entered and raised slogans against Kejriwal demanding his resignation over the incident.

Proposals to give administration sanction for the disbursal of Rs 1,100 to MCD school students for purchasing uniforms, Rs 120 for school bags, and Rs 300 for notebooks and stationary were slated to be tabled in the House.

Other proposals regarding the construction of the medical college building at Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis Hospital campus and permission to submit a draft proposal to vet reply to the MCD Auditor office for dropping paragraph on ''Fraudulent Transactions to ECS of 9.65 lakh'' were also slated to be tabled for deliberations in the meeting.

None of the proposals could be passed due to the ruckus in the House which was adjourned till the next meeting and was not allowed to take place amid heavy sloganeering by opposition councillors.

The High Court had directed the MCD to transfer the Welfare Scheme amount to the students urgently.

A condemnation proposal was also presented in the House by councillors of all parties raising concern over the ''Safety of women in the CM House''.

They slammed the Kejriwal-led government for the alleged incident and demanded justice for the Maliwal.

Slogans such as ''Kejriwal haye haye'', ''Swati Maliwal ko insaaf do'', and ''Kejriwal istifa do'' were raised by the opposition councillors stalling the House from beginning its proceedings.

The opposition councillors also stood at the mayor's podium carrying posters with ''Dalit mayor ko kursi par baithao, Dalit virodhi Kejriwal istifa do'' slogans written on them.

Amid the ruckus, the mayor adjourned the House and left the meeting.

