Mizoram Class 10 Results 2023: Pass Percentage Reaches 73.37%

Boys outshone girls in Mizoram's class 10 board examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Of the 18,561 students who appeared in the class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, 73.37 per cent have cleared the test, the Mizoram Board of School Education announced on Tuesday.

The pass percentage of boys was 74.38 per cent while that of girls was 72.48 per cent.

The class-10 board examination was held between February and March this year.

Lalmoipuialawmzual of St Paul Higher Secondary School in Aizawl topped the merit list securing 485 marks out of 500. Vanlalmuanpuii and H Lalsangpuia, both also from St Paul Higher Secondary School stood second and third respectively. While Vanlalmuanpuii secured 480 marks, Lalsangpuia got 478 marks out of 500.

Of the total 18,561 candidates, who appeared in the examination, 1,332 students passed with distinction, 3,801 in the first division, 5,564 in the second division and 2,921 in the third division.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)