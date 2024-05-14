Left Menu

Mizoram government appoints R. Lalramnghaka as Chairman of MPSC

Mizoram government appoints PWD and GAD secretary R Lalramnghaka as MPSC chairman, replacing J C Ramthanga.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 20:25 IST
Mizoram government appoints R. Lalramnghaka as Chairman of MPSC
Representative Images Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government on Tuesday appointed Public Work Department (PWD) and General Administration Department (GAD) secretary R Lalramnghaka as chairman of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC).

He will replace J C Ramthanga, who retired as MPSC chairman recently.

According to the government order issued on Tuesday, Lalramnghaka will be the new chairman of MPSC.

Lalramnghaka was a Mizoram Civil Service (MCS) officer, who was promoted to Indian Administrative Service in 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024