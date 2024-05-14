Mizoram government appoints R. Lalramnghaka as Chairman of MPSC
Mizoram government appoints PWD and GAD secretary R Lalramnghaka as MPSC chairman, replacing J C Ramthanga.
The Mizoram government on Tuesday appointed Public Work Department (PWD) and General Administration Department (GAD) secretary R Lalramnghaka as chairman of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC).
He will replace J C Ramthanga, who retired as MPSC chairman recently.
According to the government order issued on Tuesday, Lalramnghaka will be the new chairman of MPSC.
Lalramnghaka was a Mizoram Civil Service (MCS) officer, who was promoted to Indian Administrative Service in 2009.
