Mizoram government appoints R. Lalramnghaka as Chairman of MPSC

The Mizoram government on Tuesday appointed Public Work Department (PWD) and General Administration Department (GAD) secretary R Lalramnghaka as chairman of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC).

He will replace J C Ramthanga, who retired as MPSC chairman recently.

According to the government order issued on Tuesday, Lalramnghaka will be the new chairman of MPSC.

Lalramnghaka was a Mizoram Civil Service (MCS) officer, who was promoted to Indian Administrative Service in 2009.

