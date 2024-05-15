Delhi Police launches 'Say No to Drugs' painting competition

The Delhi Police Crime Branch is organising a painting competition on the theme ''Say No to Drugs'', officials said on Wednesday.

The initiative aligns with the Centre's broader campaign of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' and aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse, an official statement by the Delhi Police said.

''We encourage all art enthusiasts to participate and help us spread the message of a drug-free society,'' Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Sanjay Bhatia, said.

''This competition is not just about art. It's about taking a stand against drugs and contributing to a safer, healthier India,'' he said.

The painting competition runs from May 15 to June 15 and is open to all.

According to the statement, the campaign is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and supported by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resolve to eradicate drug trafficking. It has seen active implementation under the guidance of the LG of Delhi and the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, it said.

Participants are invited to submit their handmade artworks that creatively address the theme ''Say No to Drugs'', the statement said.

Building on the success of last year's ''Drug Free India Campaign'', the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) aim to engage the community and spread the message of a drug-free society through this creative and impactful medium, it added.

