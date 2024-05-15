Prof Devendra Jalihal takes charge as IIT Guwahati director

Professor Devendra Jalihal took charge as director of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati on Wednesday. Before his appointment, Jalihal held the position of professor in the department of electrical engineering at IIT Madras, according to an official release.

''IIT Guwahati is a prestigious institution ranked consistently among the top 10 by the NIRF rankings and high research citation rank of 32 in QS world rankings'', Jalihal said after assuming office.

Situated in one of the most biodiverse and economically dynamic locations of the country, this region has experienced rapid infrastructure development, skill enhancement, and industrial growth, he said.

Highlighting the industrial potential of the region and IIT Guwahati's strategic position within it, Jalihal said, ''with the upcoming Tata-sponsored semiconductor testing and packaging industry near Guwahati, the institute is poised to lead the technological advancement of the region. As the only IIT in the northeast region, the institute will work to fulfill the aspirations of all the stakeholders'', he added.

Jalihal did his B.Tech. (Hons) from IIT Kharagpur in 1983 and completed his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Duke University, Durham, USA, in 1992.

He joined the department of electrical engineering at IIT Madras in 1994 and served as the head of the department (HoD) from 2016 to 2019.

Before assuming his role at IIT Guwahati, Jalihal chaired the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education at IIT Madras, overseeing all educational outreach activities of the institute.

