Left Menu

Delhi Police Summons Kejriwal Aide in Maliwal Assault Case

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi chief ministers personal staff assaulted her at the chief ministers official residence, police officials had said earlier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:38 IST
Delhi Police Summons Kejriwal Aide in Maliwal Assault Case
  • Country:
  • India

The NCW has summoned the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday over allegations of assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

The hearing of Bhibhav Kumar is scheduled for Friday at 11 AM, according to the summon.

The National Commission of Women (NCW) took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled ''Ex-DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her,'' where she claimed that she was brutally assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence by Shri Bhibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's Private Secretary. In light of these accusations, the Commission issued a notice, emphasizing that failure to comply could result in further actions as deemed necessary by them.

This incident has stirred controversy and speculation, as Kumar, a key figure in the Chief Minister's office, faces serious allegations from a prominent public figure like Maliwal. Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of the Delhi chief minister's personal staff ''assaulted'' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials had said earlier. She is yet to file a formal complaint in the matter.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Singh addressed a press conference and said the incident with Maliwal was a ''highly condemnable'' one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024