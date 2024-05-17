Left Menu

AAP MP Maliwal Alleges Assault by Bibhav Kumar, Files FIR

Bibhav Kumar attacked me with full force again and again: AAP MP Maliwal in FIR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 13:49 IST
AAP MP Maliwal Alleges Assault by Bibhav Kumar, Files FIR
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar allegedly kicked and slapped Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal multiple times and did not relent even as she screamed for help, according to the police FIR.

The details of the alleged assault on Maliwal, which took place at Kejriwal's official residence on Monday, emerged on Friday as the Rajya Sabha MP appeared before a magistrate to record her statement in the case.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case, officials said.

Maliwal was constantly ''screaming'' for help but Kumar did not ''relent and attacked'' her by kicking her in the chest, stomach and lower parts of her body, the FIR stated.

In her complaint, Maliwal said that Kumar attacked her with ''full force again and again'' and allegedly slapped her seven-eight times.

On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff assaulted her at the chief minister's official residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024