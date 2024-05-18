Left Menu

School Staff Assaulted in Aligarh over Outsiders Playing in Campus

In Aligarh, the principal and staff of a private school were allegedly assaulted after asking outsiders to leave the school grounds. An FIR has been filed against eight individuals, and a video of the incident is circulating on social media. No arrests have been made yet.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 18-05-2024 19:58 IST
The principal and few other staff members of a private school were on Saturday allegedly assaulted by a group of people here after they stopped some outsiders from playing in the campus, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against eight persons in connection with the incident that took place on the premises of school in the Gandhi Park Police station area, they said. A purported video of the incident is also doing the rounds on social media platforms.

According to the complaint, Archana Varshney, the female principal, said the incident occurred when the school staff asked some outsiders playing in the assembly ground to leave the premises.

''Following this, most of the youngsters left the ground. However, some of them refused to budge. They even called up their family members who reached there and started causing a ruckus,'' she said.

''They even charged upon me and assaulted some of the school staff,'' Varshney added.

Based on the principal's complaint, police lodged an FIR under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing harm) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code against three named and five unidentified persons.

The police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

