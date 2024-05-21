Left Menu

Election Code Breach: Faridabad Candidates Face FIRs for MCC Violations

Two FIRs have been registered against BJP candidate Krishanpal Gurjar and INLD candidate Sunil Tewatia in Faridabad for Model Code of Conduct violations, involving illegal hoardings and BJP flags. Complaints were filed after show cause notices were ignored. Cases fall under Defacement of Property Act, 1989.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 21-05-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 21:19 IST
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

Two separate FIRs have been registered against BJP candidate and Union minister of state Krishanpal Gurjar and INLD candidate Sunil Tewatia for violating the Model Code of Conduct here, police said on Tuesday.

The MCC violation charges against Gurjar were regarding BJP flags and posters that were put up at Pali Baraat Ghar in Faridabad.

The FIR against the BJP candidate was registered at Dabua police station on Monday on the complaint of Social Education and Panchayat Officer Rajesh Parashar.

On May 17, a show cause notice was issued to him on the matter but a case was registered after no response was received from his side, a senior police officer said.

INLD candidate Sunil Tewatia was accused of wrongly putting up ''illegal hoardings'' in many places. Social Education and Panchayat Officer Shyam Singh filed a complaint against Tewatia in Sadar Police Station, Ballabhgarh. Earlier, a showcause notice was sent to him, but the INLD candidate did not respond, police said.

A senior police officer said that cases against both the candidates from Faridabad Lok Sabha seat were registered under section 3A of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

