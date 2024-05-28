Left Menu

New Jersey Wins $125M Settlement From Orsted Over Canceled Wind Farms

New Jersey officials announced a $125 million settlement with Denmark's Orsted following the cancellation of two offshore wind farms. The funds are earmarked for wind component manufacturing and future wind farm investments, as highlighted by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 22:12 IST
New Jersey Wins $125M Settlement From Orsted Over Canceled Wind Farms
AI Generated Representative Image

New Jersey officials said the state will receive $125 million from a legal settlement with Denmark's Orsted over the company's cancellation last year of two offshore wind farms.

In a statement from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, the state said the funds will be used for investments in wind component manufacturing facilities and wind farms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
2
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

The Future of Business Leadership: Integrating Managerial and Entrepreneurial Skills

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024