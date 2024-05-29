Left Menu

Arabinda Mondal Takes Charge as Interim VC of Visva Bharati

Prof Arabinda Mondal has been appointed as the interim vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University, succeeding Prof Sanjay Kumar Mallik. Mondal, who previously served on the university's Executive Council, takes on this role amid ongoing efforts to appoint a full-time VC. He is expected to bring stability following a period of controversies.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 18:51 IST
Prof Arabinda Mondal is the new interim vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati, the central university said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mondal, the adhyaksha (principal) of 'Palli Samgathana Vibhag' (rural construction) of the varsity, will immediately take up the role, the institute said.

Mondal, who had previously served as a member of the university's Executive Council, replaces Prof Sanjay Kumar Mallik, who was appointed interim VC on November 8, 2023, following the completion of Prof Bidyut Chakraborty's five-year term as full-time VC.

Mallik has been instructed to promptly transfer his responsibilities to Mondal.

Chakraborty's tenure was marked by controversies, including the suspension of student leaders and teachers over academic disputes, as well as allegations of misusing university resources. There were also instances of protests and verbal spats with various stakeholders, including renowned economist Prof Amartya Sen.

Somnath Sow, a post-graduate researcher and senior student leader who was suspended during Chakraborty's tenure, expressed optimism about Mondal's appointment, describing him as a familiar figure who understands the university community.

Meanwhile, a Union education department official in Delhi informed PTI that the process of appointing a full-time VC is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

