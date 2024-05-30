Meghalaya's Push for Williamson Sangma University's UGC Recognition

The Meghalaya government has written to the Centre to officially accord recognition to the state-run Williamson Sangma University by the University Grants Commission, officials said.

Education Commissioner and Secretary Syed Md A Razi said that the state government has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for 2F notification, which will put the university on the list of universities recognised by the UGC.

''We are hopeful we will receive the 2F notification very soon,'' Razi said.

The state government is hopeful that once the UGC recognises the university, all colleges affiliated with North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) can be shifted to it, he said, explaining that private colleges will have to exercise their choice regarding the matter.

He also said that the government is hopeful the Williamson Sangma University, a state university, will become functional by next year so that students of the state do not have to appear for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the state will not have to seek exemption every time since the state university will not need a CUET score.

The Government of India had exempted students of Meghalaya from the CUET examination to facilitate admission into colleges for undergraduate studies.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Union Ministry of Education on May 29, 2024.

''The primary aim was that we should ensure that students seeking admission into undergraduate courses in Meghalaya for the current academic year do not suffer,'' Razi said.

A decision was taken by the CM to seek exemption for all colleges affiliated to NEHU in Meghalaya for exemption from CUET and for colleges to take direct admissions as was happening in previous years, Razi added.

The influential Khasi Students Union has expressed opposition to the decision to shift the affiliation of all UG colleges to WS University.

