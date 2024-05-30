Tragedy at VNIT: B.Tech Student's Demise

A 22-year-old B.Tech student of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room, a police official said on Thursday.

Divyanshu Rohitkumar Roy Gautam, a final-year Computer Science Engineering student from Purnea in Bihar, was found dead in the morning, he said.

''Most students had left for holidays after exams. Gautam had requested permission to stay in the hostel for two extra days. On Thursday, housekeeping staff noticed a strong smell from his room (F-73). They alerted hostel supervisor Sameer Thakre, who called police,'' the official said.

''After the room was unlocked, we found him lying on the ground with blood oozing from his head. He had hanged himself with a sheet tied to the ceiling fan. The sheet tore causing him to fall. He may have ended his life on May 27,'' the official said.

In a note recovered from the spot, he cited personal reasons for this extreme step, while college authorities said the deceased was under stress due to poor marks, the official added.

