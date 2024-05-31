Left Menu

Delhi University Installs 25 Water Coolers Amid Heat Wave Crisis

To address the ongoing water crisis amid severe heat wave conditions, Delhi University plans to install 25 water coolers across its campus. This decision follows a meeting between Delhi University Students' Union representatives and university officials. The initiative aims to provide clean and cold drinking water in critical areas, including the Faculty of Arts and hostels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2024 00:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 00:00 IST
The Delhi University on Thursday said 25 water coolers will be installed at various spots on the premises to address the ongoing water crisis on the campus amid the heat wave conditions in the city.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) representatives and DU officials, according to a statement.

A student delegation led by DUSU Secretary Aparajita met Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh to present a memorandum detailing various campus-related demands, it said.

The memorandum highlighted the urgent need for clean and cold drinking water, particularly in the Faculty of Arts, Central Library, and North Campus hostels, the statement added.

Recognising the severity of the ongoing heat wave in the national capital, Singh instructed the installation of 25 water coolers across the campus.

He also assured the student delegation that the university would take immediate and further necessary steps to improve campus facilities.

Delhi is facing water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat with temperatures hovering around the 50 degrees Celsius mark in parts of the city.

