Army signs MoU with Sikkim university to provide skilling opportunities to families of personnel

The Army has joined hands with a Sikkim-based university to provide educational and skilling opportunities to the families of Army personnel by earmarking seats in its skill-based academic programmes and offering fee concessions, according to an official statement.

An MoU was signed between the Indian Army with the Medhavi Skills University (MSU), Sikkim, during a ceremony held at the South Block here.

This pact is to ''provide educational and skilling opportunities to the families of army personnel by reserving seats and offering fee concessions'', the statement said.

Under the MoU, the university will earmark seats and offer special fee concessions in its skill-based undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes for the wards and spouses of serving, deceased and retired Army personnel, it added.

MSU will provide a cut in tuition fees and hostel accommodation fees for these beneficiaries with additional concessions based on their scores in the national entrance examinations, the statement said.

The MoU was signed by Maj Gen Ravindra Singh in the presence of Adjutant General of the Indian Army Lt Gen C B Ponnappa and Kuldip Sarma, co-founder and pro-chancellor of MSU.

MSU has become India's first skills university to collaborate with the Indian Army, it added.

''MSU views the defence forces as a significant partner in its journey of upskilling India. We are dedicated to enhancing the learning, development and employability for the families of those who serve our nation so bravely. This initiative stands as a testament to our unwavering support for India's guardians and their families,'' Sarma was quoted as saying in the statement.

Maj Gen Singh highlighted the importance of the MoU. ''This partnership with Medhavi Skills University is a commendable step towards empowering the families of our Army personnel. It is our duty to support the educational and professional aspirations of the families who sacrifice so much for the nation's security,'' he said.

