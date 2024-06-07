Left Menu

IMF Reaches Third Review Milestone with Egypt

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Thursday that it reached a staff level agreement for the third review of the extended fund facility with Egypt. Pending approval from the IMF's Executive Board, Egypt will gain access to approximately $820 million.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 02:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that it had reached a staff level agreement on the third review of the extended fund facility with Egypt.

Subject to approval by the IMF's Executive Board, Egypt will have access to about $820 million, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

