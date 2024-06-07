Congress Demands High-Level Probe into NEET Irregularities Amidst Allegations

The Congress has demanded a high-level investigation under the Supreme Court's supervision into alleged irregularities in NEET for medical courses, accusing the BJP of playing with the future of students. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted that paper leaks, rigging, and corruption are becoming common in various examinations, including NEET.

Mallikarjun Kharge placed the blame on the Modi government, stating that students appearing in recruitment exams face irregularities and paper leaks, which in turn affect their futures. The BJP has been accused of cheating the nation's youth, he alleged in a post on X.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities, attributing higher scores to changes in NCERT textbooks and grace marks for lost time at examination centers. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh termed the issues as 'completely unacceptable and unforgivable' and called for immediate Supreme Court-supervised investigations. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these sentiments, calling for fair resolutions to students' complaints.

