Left Menu

Telangana's Push for Progress: Education and Farming Initiatives Unveiled

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced the creation of commissions to address issues in education and farming. The government aims to continuously improve these sectors through targeted mechanisms. The administration is also focusing on improving government schools and supporting farmers with spurious seeds and fertilizers.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:02 IST
Telangana's Push for Progress: Education and Farming Initiatives Unveiled
A Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday made a significant announcement, revealing that his government will soon form panels to address pressing issues in education and farming.

At an event here, Reddy emphasized the importance of commissions for minorities and women's issues but highlighted that his government has specially identified education and farming as priority areas. 'Our government has decided to appoint a mechanism to continuously work towards addressing your problems through an education commission,' he stated.

The proposed farmers' commission aims to tackle concerns regarding spurious seeds, fertilizers, and other issues, making vital recommendations for farmers' welfare.

Reddy committed to establishing these educational and agricultural commissions on a priority basis, underscoring that the achievements of students in state-run schools make the government proud. He noted that most senior politicians and civil service officers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hail from government school backgrounds.

In a significant move, the government has embarked on a mega teachers' recruitment drive and is renovating old school buildings. The administration is considering providing meals throughout the school day to support working parents.

However, Reddy acknowledged the downside of residential schools that, while promoting education, have compromised family ties. His government plans to ameliorate conditions in rural government schools, balancing residential and traditional schooling benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024