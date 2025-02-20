Left Menu

N Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Central Aid for Red Chili Farmers

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the central government for support under the Market Intervention Scheme to help Andhra Pradesh's red chili farmers whose product prices have dropped significantly. Union Agriculture Minister Shiraj Singh Chouhan assured him of the Ministry's commitment to finding a solution soon.

N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has called on the central government to step in and assist red chili farmers who are grappling with a sharp decline in market prices. His request is to roll out the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to alleviate the financial burden on these farmers.

During a video conference with Union Agriculture Minister Shiraj Singh Chouhan, Naidu pressed for swift central aid, reflecting the urgency of the issue. Chouhan assured Naidu that the Agriculture Ministry is keen on addressing the crisis and providing a viable solution soon.

The Market Intervention Scheme is typically activated when market prices drop by over 10% from normal rates. In Andhra Pradesh, the situation has worsened beyond this threshold, necessitating immediate support from the central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

