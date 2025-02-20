Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Secures Central Support for Red Chilli Farmers

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu's meeting with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan results in central government backing for red chilli farmers under the Market Intervention Scheme. The meeting addressed issues of falling market prices and promised export opportunities and transport cost coverage to aid Andhra Pradesh's farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:05 IST
Andhra Pradesh Secures Central Support for Red Chilli Farmers
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday held a video conferencing meeting with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Andhra Pradesh's agricultural sector, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu engaged in a video discussion with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday. The central focus was on garnering support for the state's red chilli farmers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

During the session, Naidu highlighted that the market price for red chilli had plummeted beyond the threshold required for MIS activation, prompting his request for federal aid. Chouhan, in response, assured CM Naidu of the government's commitment to uplifting farmers in Andhra Pradesh and directed swift actions for relief under relevant schemes.

The dialogue also covered issues extending to other crops, such as tomatoes, where transport costs would now be absorbed by the Agriculture Ministry's programs. The meeting drew attendance from several key political figures, underscoring a collective aim to resolve challenges facing the state's agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025