Andhra Pradesh Secures Central Support for Red Chilli Farmers

In a significant move for Andhra Pradesh's agricultural sector, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu engaged in a video discussion with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday. The central focus was on garnering support for the state's red chilli farmers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).

During the session, Naidu highlighted that the market price for red chilli had plummeted beyond the threshold required for MIS activation, prompting his request for federal aid. Chouhan, in response, assured CM Naidu of the government's commitment to uplifting farmers in Andhra Pradesh and directed swift actions for relief under relevant schemes.

The dialogue also covered issues extending to other crops, such as tomatoes, where transport costs would now be absorbed by the Agriculture Ministry's programs. The meeting drew attendance from several key political figures, underscoring a collective aim to resolve challenges facing the state's agricultural community.

