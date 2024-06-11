AAP Demands Probe into NEET Results Amid Corruption Allegations

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers gathered in Sector 19 on Tuesday to protest against alleged corruption in the recently announced NEET results for medical studies.

The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to City Magistrate Shalabh Rathi, while raising slogans against the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET exams. They demanded a thorough investigation into the marks awarded to more than 1,500 candidates.

Rakesh Awana, the District General Secretary of AAP, accused the government agencies of 'crushing the dreams' of aspiring medical students, pointing out inconsistencies in the marks. A four-member panel has been set up by the education ministry to review the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)