Assam to Get Premier IIM Near Guwahati: CM Inspects Site

In a significant move towards enhancing Assam's educational landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inspected the proposed site for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Kamrup district. Located near Guwahati, the newly approved institute is set to bolster the state's academic credentials.

Addressing reporters, CM Sarma expressed optimism about the institute commencing operations soon from a temporary campus, under the mentorship of IIM-Ahmedabad. The permanent campus is planned at Marabhita under the Palashbari assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister announced that further details would be ironed out following discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his forthcoming visit to New Delhi. He reiterated his commitment to focus on developmental initiatives until August 2025, postponing political discourse until then.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu accompanied CM Sarma to review the site, which is set to position Guwahati alongside other cities hosting premier educational institutions like IIT, AIIMS, and the National Law University. Sarma described the establishment of the IIM as a special gift from the Prime Minister, aiming to transform Assam into an educational hub in Eastern India, thereby fulfilling the economic aspirations of its people.

The Assam government has diligently pursued the establishment of the IIM, presenting its case to both the Prime Minister and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the past 18 months. Offering logistical and land support, the state has allocated 76.8332 hectares in Marabhita for the project.

IIM-Ahmedabad, appointed as the mentor institute, will draft a detailed project report in collaboration with the Assam Higher Education Department's secretary. This report will be submitted to the Union Education Ministry for further action.

