Highland Park Shooter Sentenced to Life

In a landmark ruling, an Illinois judge sentenced Robert Crimo III to life imprisonment without parole for his role in a 2022 mass shooting in Highland Park. Local media reported the shocking attack killed seven individuals during a Fourth of July parade.

Crimo, 24, admitted guilt to multiple charges, including seven counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery. The sentencing, overseen by Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti, sees him serving seven consecutive life terms.

Judge Rossetti expressed hope that the ruling brings justice to victims' families. The attack left over 40 injured, with the guilty party targeting parade attendees from a rooftop vantage point in downtown Highland Park.

