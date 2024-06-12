Chaos in NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court to Consolidate Pleas on Paper Leak, Grace Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to approach the Supreme Court to consolidate petitions from NEET-UG candidates, alleging irregularities including random grace marks, paper leaks, and evaluation anomalies, the Delhi High Court was told on Wednesday.

A vacation bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the NTA, requesting responses to four petitions from NEET-UG 2024 candidates. The court has not stayed the counselling process but has asked NTA for additional time for further hearings scheduled for July 5.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted pending cases in seven high courts and stated that the NTA will file a petition to prevent conflicting rulings by different courts. Petitioner concerns include fairness in marking an exam question with two correct answers, where incorrect instructions led to unfair scoring.

The NTA conducted the NEET-UG 2024 on May 5 at over 4,750 centres for approximately 24 lakh candidates. Initial results were expected on June 14 but were announced on June 4, as answer sheet evaluations concluded sooner. The NEET-UG serves admissions to various medical and allied courses in India.

