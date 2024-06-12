Left Menu

Chaos in NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court to Consolidate Pleas on Paper Leak, Grace Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will seek the Supreme Court's intervention to consolidate multiple petitions from NEET-UG candidates filed across various high courts. Complaints range from alleged random grace marks and paper leaks to anomalies in answer evaluations. Currently, no stay on counselling is granted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:53 IST
Chaos in NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court to Consolidate Pleas on Paper Leak, Grace Marks
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to approach the Supreme Court to consolidate petitions from NEET-UG candidates, alleging irregularities including random grace marks, paper leaks, and evaluation anomalies, the Delhi High Court was told on Wednesday.

A vacation bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the NTA, requesting responses to four petitions from NEET-UG 2024 candidates. The court has not stayed the counselling process but has asked NTA for additional time for further hearings scheduled for July 5.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted pending cases in seven high courts and stated that the NTA will file a petition to prevent conflicting rulings by different courts. Petitioner concerns include fairness in marking an exam question with two correct answers, where incorrect instructions led to unfair scoring.

The NTA conducted the NEET-UG 2024 on May 5 at over 4,750 centres for approximately 24 lakh candidates. Initial results were expected on June 14 but were announced on June 4, as answer sheet evaluations concluded sooner. The NEET-UG serves admissions to various medical and allied courses in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024