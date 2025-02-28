Supreme Court Reroutes Coal Block Scam Appeal to Delhi High Court

The Supreme Court has instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to seek recourse with the Delhi High Court concerning the discharge of M/s Corporate Ispat Alloys and three others in a coal block allocation scam case.

The directive comes after the CBI appealed against an August 2024 special court decision. Previously, top court mandates from 2014 to 2017 stipulated that such appeals be directly routed to avoid delays.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna remarked on the finality of the special court's order and suggested Delhi High Court's involvement. Senior advocate R S Cheema indicated CBI's readiness to comply, while another senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued against restricting high court jurisdiction in these appeals.

