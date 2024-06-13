Ukraine’s Children Facing Education Crisis Amid War and COVID-19 Disruptions

The war in Ukraine is devastating the country's greatest resource—its people. Without increased investment and sustained funding, children and young people will be unable to access critical school and training opportunities essential for their recovery and that of their communities.

“Due to COVID-19 and the war, schooling for Ukraine’s children has been disrupted for over four years—the equivalent of an entire primary education in Ukraine,” stated an education advocate. “Around four million children across the country continue to experience educational disruptions, with approximately 600,000 schoolchildren unable to attend in-person classes at all.”

Latest data from 2022 reveal that children in Ukraine are around two years behind in reading, one year behind in maths, and half a year behind in science. The ongoing hostilities have only widened these educational gaps.

More than one in ten learning facilities have been damaged by the war, and over one in five have had to close due to insufficient bomb shelter access. The required funding to rebuild the education sector far exceeds available resources.

The situation is similarly dire for Ukrainian children living as refugees in neighboring countries. Nearly half of these refugee children—around one million—are not enrolled in schools in their host countries. While many access Ukrainian education online, they miss out on crucial social interactions with peers.

This immense educational loss can be recovered. As world leaders gathered this week in Berlin for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, they were reminded that rebuilding schools is only the first step. Children, including their education and security, must be central to Ukraine's recovery plans.

Investment in the education sector is needed from early years through to upper secondary levels. This includes supporting learning recovery in foundational subjects such as maths, reading, and science, as well as essential career skills.

Investing in education and skills now will minimize the long-term negative effects of war and displacement on Ukraine’s children and adolescents. It will also help build Ukraine’s human capital, preparing them to contribute to their country’s future recovery efforts.

Above all, Ukraine’s children must be protected from further harm—to their future prospects, education, safety, and mental health. This necessitates an immediate end to the war.