Left Menu

Ministry of Education Prioritizes Menstrual Hygiene for Board Exams

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:31 IST
Ministry of Education Prioritizes Menstrual Hygiene for Board Exams
By addressing menstrual hygiene concerns during exams, the DoSEL underscores the importance of treating female students with dignity and respect regarding their menstrual needs. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), under the Ministry of Education, has announced proactive measures to ensure the health, dignity, and academic success of female students during the 10th and 12th Board Examinations. Recognizing the challenges faced by girls due to limited access to sanitary products and menstrual hygiene facilities during exams, the DoSEL has issued an advisory covering all schools across states/UTs, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The initiatives aim to prioritize Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) in schools during board exams:

Provision of Sanitary Products: Free sanitary pads will be readily available at all 10th and 12th Board examination centres. This ensures that girls have access to essential hygiene products during exams if needed.

Restroom Breaks: Female students will be permitted to take necessary restroom breaks to address menstrual needs. This measure aims to alleviate discomfort and promote concentration and focus during exams.

Sensitization and Awareness Programs: States/UTs/ABs (Autonomous Bodies) will conduct educational programs to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene among students, teachers, and staff. These programs are intended to reduce stigma and create a supportive and understanding school environment.

By addressing menstrual hygiene concerns during exams, the DoSEL underscores the importance of treating female students with dignity and respect regarding their menstrual needs. This approach not only supports girls' physical and emotional well-being but also empowers them to confidently participate in examinations and excel academically.

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024