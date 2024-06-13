Ministry of Education Prioritizes Menstrual Hygiene for Board Exams

The Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), under the Ministry of Education, has announced proactive measures to ensure the health, dignity, and academic success of female students during the 10th and 12th Board Examinations. Recognizing the challenges faced by girls due to limited access to sanitary products and menstrual hygiene facilities during exams, the DoSEL has issued an advisory covering all schools across states/UTs, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

The initiatives aim to prioritize Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) in schools during board exams:

Provision of Sanitary Products: Free sanitary pads will be readily available at all 10th and 12th Board examination centres. This ensures that girls have access to essential hygiene products during exams if needed.

Restroom Breaks: Female students will be permitted to take necessary restroom breaks to address menstrual needs. This measure aims to alleviate discomfort and promote concentration and focus during exams.

Sensitization and Awareness Programs: States/UTs/ABs (Autonomous Bodies) will conduct educational programs to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene among students, teachers, and staff. These programs are intended to reduce stigma and create a supportive and understanding school environment.

By addressing menstrual hygiene concerns during exams, the DoSEL underscores the importance of treating female students with dignity and respect regarding their menstrual needs. This approach not only supports girls' physical and emotional well-being but also empowers them to confidently participate in examinations and excel academically.