Textbook Blunder: KCR Mentioned as Telangana CM Embarrasses Congress Government
In Telangana, Telugu textbooks mistakenly included a foreword referencing the previous Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, causing embarrassment for the current Congress government. Officials initially sought to return the books but later suggested pasting the foreword page on the inner cover to hide the reference. The incident sparked demands for an inquiry and accountability.
- Country:
- India
A major blunder has surfaced in Telangana where Telugu textbooks for the current academic year mistakenly carry a foreword mentioning former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sparking embarrassment for the incumbent Congress government.
The textbooks, meant for students from classes 1 to 10, were distributed when schools reopened on June 12. As the error came to light, officials initially opted to recall the books but later suggested covering the foreword page instead.
The Telangana State United Teachers Federation called for an inquiry and actions against the responsible SCERT officials. Opposition parties, including BRS and BJP, have criticized the Congress government for the oversight and demanded a full-time education minister to avoid such errors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
13 poll personnel in UP's Mirzapur die following fever, high BP; exact reason being ascertained: Medical college principal Raj Bahadur Kamal.
KCR Snubs Telangana Decennial Celebrations: Accuses Congress of Ruining State
Maya Hawke Reflects on Nepotism and Career Choices
KCR Declines Congress-led Telangana Decennial Celebrations
Telangana phone tapping case: Congress demands Red Corner Notice against KCR's son-in-law