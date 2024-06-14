Textbook Blunder: KCR Mentioned as Telangana CM Embarrasses Congress Government

A major blunder has surfaced in Telangana where Telugu textbooks for the current academic year mistakenly carry a foreword mentioning former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sparking embarrassment for the incumbent Congress government.

The textbooks, meant for students from classes 1 to 10, were distributed when schools reopened on June 12. As the error came to light, officials initially opted to recall the books but later suggested covering the foreword page instead.

The Telangana State United Teachers Federation called for an inquiry and actions against the responsible SCERT officials. Opposition parties, including BRS and BJP, have criticized the Congress government for the oversight and demanded a full-time education minister to avoid such errors.

