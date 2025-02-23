Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Critiques Political Nepotism
Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the Samajwadi Party and Congress on Sunday, accusing them of nepotism and appeasement. Maurya emphasized that these practices impede state and national progress, advocating instead for the leadership of Modi and the BJP to achieve development goals.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Samajwadi Party and Congress of engaging in politics driven by nepotism and appeasement, asserting that such actions hinder the progress essential for the state and country.
In a post on 'X', Maurya reiterated that politicians focused solely on family politics and appeasement can never contribute positively to development. He emphasized the need for a shift in leadership focus.
Maurya's stance highlighted a growing trust for Prime Minister Modi and the BJP among citizens, as he expressed confidence in their leadership to propel both Uttar Pradesh and India towards a developed future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
