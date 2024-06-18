Jayant Chaudhary Reviews Directorate General of Training Operations

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), conducted a comprehensive review of the Directorate General of Training (DGT) operations. He participated in a detailed session to gain insight into the DGT's schemes and institutions, including Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs), the National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI), and the Central Staff Training and Research Institute (CSTARI).

Shri Chaudhary commended the DGT’s efforts in revitalizing the skilling ecosystem and expanding to over 5000 institutions in the past decade. He stressed the importance of ITIs while advocating for a renewed focus and enhanced industry collaboration through Flexi MoU partnerships and the Dual System of Training. He highlighted the critical role of ITIs and NSTIs in equipping youth with relevant skills and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Minister emphasized the modernization of ITIs with advanced infrastructure and technology. He called for updating curricula, reviewing course durations, and ensuring they meet current market demands, especially in emerging fields and sunrise sectors. Initiatives to improve training quality and student employability were also discussed.

Shri Chaudhary urged DGT institutes to focus on advanced skill training, introducing specialized programs and certifications, and planning continuous professional development for trainers. He called for a collaborative approach among government bodies, industry partners, and educational institutions to create a robust skill development ecosystem. Strategies to link training institutes with employment opportunities, focusing on regional skill requirements and local industry partnerships, were also explored.

Digital initiatives were a key focus, with discussions on integrating digital platforms and e-learning tools to enhance training program reach and effectiveness. Shri Chaudhary advocated for hosting all digital skilling materials on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) platform for effective management of training, assessments, and course materials.

The Minister emphasized the need for a robust monitoring and evaluation framework to track the progress and impact of various initiatives, highlighting the importance of regular feedback mechanisms and data-driven decision-making for continuous improvement. He reiterated the government's commitment to transforming the skill development landscape in India, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high quality in ITIs.

The review meeting concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards making India a global leader in skill development. Shri Chaudhary expressed confidence that these focused efforts would significantly contribute to building a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly changing global economy.