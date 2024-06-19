China to Offer Over 1 Million Youth Trainee Positions Annually Amid Job Market Challenges
China plans to provide at least 1 million trainee positions yearly for young people in 2024 and 2025. This initiative, part of measures to stabilize the competitive job market, will include extended funding for state-owned enterprises and subsidies for qualified college graduates.
- Country:
- China
China pledged to offer young people at least 1 million trainee positions each year for 2024 and 2025, state media reported on Wednesday, citing the country's human resources ministry, as a bumpy economic recovery led to a competitive job market.
As part of the ministry's raft of measures to stabilise the job market and promote youth employment, funding for state-owned enterprises will be extended, while qualified college graduates are allowed to receive subsidies, the ministry said.
China's survey-based youth jobless rate nudged down to 14.2% in May from 14.7% in April, statistics bureau said on Tuesday, despite graduation season approached.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Minister of Culture attends graduation ceremony of Emirates National Schools
World Bank Report Highlights Pathways for Zambia’s Economic Recovery and Job Creation
Combined Graduation Parade of the 213 Officers' Course at AFA, Dundigal
Kenya's Strategy to Bridge Debt and Economic Recovery
Innovative War Insurance Bolsters Ukraine's Economic Recovery