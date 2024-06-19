Left Menu

West Bengal Overhauls College Admissions with Centralised Process

West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu announced a centralised admission process for state-run colleges. The system, launching June 24, aims to prevent multiple admissions by one student. The merit list will be system-generated, and the portal will allow applications for up to 25 undergraduate courses. Some universities are exempt.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:10 IST
West Bengal Overhauls College Admissions with Centralised Process
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu announced significant changes in the college admissions landscape with a centralised process aimed at preventing abuse of the system.

Starting June 24, students can apply for up to 25 undergraduate courses through a common website, which aims to streamline admissions and ensure fair allocation of seats.

The merit list will be generated automatically, with exemptions for institutions like Presidency University and Jadavpur University. Basu also addressed the issue of vacant teacher-in-charge posts, stating that the process to fill them has begun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024