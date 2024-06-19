West Bengal Overhauls College Admissions with Centralised Process

West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu announced significant changes in the college admissions landscape with a centralised process aimed at preventing abuse of the system.

Starting June 24, students can apply for up to 25 undergraduate courses through a common website, which aims to streamline admissions and ensure fair allocation of seats.

The merit list will be generated automatically, with exemptions for institutions like Presidency University and Jadavpur University. Basu also addressed the issue of vacant teacher-in-charge posts, stating that the process to fill them has begun.

