Left Menu

Cyprus to Ban Mobile Phone Use in Schools to Curb Distractions and Anti-Social Behavior

Cyprus plans to ban mobile phone use in schools to reduce distractions and combat anti-social behavior, according to Education Minister Athena Michaelidou. While students can bring phones, they won't be permitted to switch them on. This move aligns with recommendations from UNESCO and follows similar actions in other European countries.

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:25 IST
Cyprus to Ban Mobile Phone Use in Schools to Curb Distractions and Anti-Social Behavior
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Cyprus is to ban mobile phone use in schools, the education minister said on Wednesday, saying they were too much of a distraction for students and led to anti-social behaviour. Authorities plan to introduce the ban once it is discussed with parliament, Minister Athena Michaelidou said.

Cyprus will follow several European states in enacting a ban following recommendations from the U.N. agency UNESCO, she said. "It's clear that the use of a mobile phone distracts students from their lessons, but primarily, its linked to an increase in anti-social behaviour," Michaelidou said.

Students will not be banned from bringing their phones to school but they will not be able to switch them on, she said. Official data shows that just over 1.4 million mobile phones are operating in Cyprus - more than its population of just under 1 million people in government-controlled areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024