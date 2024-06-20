Left Menu

IIPE Opens Admissions for B.Tech Programs: Empowering Future Petroleum Engineers

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), recognized as an 'Institute of National Importance,' has started the admissions for its B.Tech programs in Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. With 160 seats available, admissions are based on JEE-Advanced scores. The institute aims to make India energy-sufficient and transform it into a global energy hub.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:39 IST
IIPE Opens Admissions for B.Tech Programs: Empowering Future Petroleum Engineers
AI Generated Representative Image

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), recognized by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance,' has kicked off its admission cycle for the 2024 four-year B.Tech programs in Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Applications started on June 11 and will close on July 5, with classes beginning on August 5, 2024.

IIPE, offering a total of 160 seats across these disciplines, requires applicants to have cleared the JEE-Advanced exam. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications via the Online Application Portal and gather more information from the official IIPE admissions page.

Authorized under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, IIPE is committed to making India energy-sufficient, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision to create a global energy hub. A blend of theoretical and practical education prepares students for careers in emerging sectors like shale gas, renewable energy sources, and more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024