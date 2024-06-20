IIPE Opens Admissions for B.Tech Programs: Empowering Future Petroleum Engineers

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), recognized by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance,' has kicked off its admission cycle for the 2024 four-year B.Tech programs in Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering. Applications started on June 11 and will close on July 5, with classes beginning on August 5, 2024.

IIPE, offering a total of 160 seats across these disciplines, requires applicants to have cleared the JEE-Advanced exam. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications via the Online Application Portal and gather more information from the official IIPE admissions page.

Authorized under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, IIPE is committed to making India energy-sufficient, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision to create a global energy hub. A blend of theoretical and practical education prepares students for careers in emerging sectors like shale gas, renewable energy sources, and more.

