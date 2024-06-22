NCP Demands Resignation Over NEET-PG Exam Deferment Controversy

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Saturday accused the Centre of jeopardizing the lives of exam aspirants by deferring the NEET-PG entrance exam. The party has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged 'mess and malpractices' in the examination process.

'Due to their inability to do their job, the government is playing with the lives and future of children,' said NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

The Union Health Ministry announced the postponement of the NEET-PG entrance examination, initially scheduled for June 23, as a 'precautionary measure' following allegations questioning the integrity of recent competitive exams.

Reacting to the removal of National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh amid controversy over alleged irregularities in exams like NEET and NET, Crasto argued that Dharmendra Pradhan cannot evade responsibility for his failure to perform his duties.

'He should also step down as minister and accept accountability for all the mess and malpractices in the examination process in our country,' Crasto asserted.

