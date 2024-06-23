Habeck: Balancing Economic Growth and Climate Action in China
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck addressed Chinese university students, emphasizing that economic growth and climate action are not contradictory goals. In Hangzhou, he highlighted China's crucial role in achieving global climate objectives.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-06-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:17 IST
- Country:
- China
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Chinese university students on Sunday that economic growth and climate action are not opposites.
Earlier in the day during a visit to the eastern city of Hangzhou, Habeck said China was indispensable to achieving global climate goals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Keir Starmer's Manifesto for Economic Growth: A New Direction for Labour
Myanmar's Economic Growth Struggles Amidst Conflict
Pakistan: Donkey population booms as economic growth faces setback
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Speaks on Monetary Policy, Inflation, and Economic Growth
Central Banks' Cautious Dance: Navigating Inflation and Economic Growth