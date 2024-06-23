Left Menu

Habeck: Balancing Economic Growth and Climate Action in China

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck addressed Chinese university students, emphasizing that economic growth and climate action are not contradictory goals. In Hangzhou, he highlighted China's crucial role in achieving global climate objectives.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Chinese university students on Sunday that economic growth and climate action are not opposites.

Earlier in the day during a visit to the eastern city of Hangzhou, Habeck said China was indispensable to achieving global climate goals.

