Congress Slams Modi Government Over NEET-UG Scam and Exam Reshuffles

Congress criticized the Modi government for the bureaucratic reshuffle in the National Testing Agency following alleged irregularities in NEET-UG. They claim the NTA serves BJP/RSS interests and demand accountability for systemic issues in education. The postponement and cancellation of multiple exams have exacerbated concerns about corruption and governance.

Updated: 23-06-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:30 IST
On Sunday, the Congress Party made pointed criticisms of the Modi administration, focusing on the bureaucratic reshuffle within the National Testing Agency (NTA) after alleged irregularities emerged in the NEET-UG examination.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge argued that the NTA, initially presented as an autonomous entity, has been manipulated to further the 'devious interests' of the BJP and RSS. Kharge emphasized that the perceived corruption within the NTA is no surface issue but reaches the highest levels of Modi's government.

The Centre has reacted by replacing NTA's Director General Subodh Singh and launching a probe led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Additionally, a seven-member panel led by former ISRO Chief K Radhakrishnan will review the agency's operations and propose potential reforms.

Critics argue that reshuffling personnel does little to address the systemic corruption that plagues the education sector. These criticisms come as NEET-PG and three other major exams have recently faced cancellation or postponement.

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being 'helpless' against the entrenched 'paper leak racket' and the 'education mafia.' Similar sentiments were echoed by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who lambasted the government for sacrificing educational integrity at the altar of corruption.

The issue has sparked a broader discussion about the state of India's education system, with calls mounting for more extensive reforms to tackle corruption and ensure academic rigor.

